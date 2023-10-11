State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average of $187.01. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.