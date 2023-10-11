State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

