State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

