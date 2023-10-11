Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.