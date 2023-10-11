LGT Group Foundation Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.72. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.35.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

