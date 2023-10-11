Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 538.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 361,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

