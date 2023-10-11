LGT Group Foundation Has $2.14 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

