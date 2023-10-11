Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $328.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.70 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

