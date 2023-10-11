Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in American Tower by 1,459.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 623,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after buying an additional 583,635 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 510.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in American Tower by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average is $187.97. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

