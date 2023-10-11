Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

