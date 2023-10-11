Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

