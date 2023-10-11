First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $276,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.19% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,003,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Price Performance

Shares of OCTW opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.