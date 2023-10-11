First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $223,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

