Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $524.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

