PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.54.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

