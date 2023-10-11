First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINN. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA WINN opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

