AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 296 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.54.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

