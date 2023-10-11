First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $277,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

OMFL stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

