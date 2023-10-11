Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $524.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.