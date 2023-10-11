First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

