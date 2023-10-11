First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

