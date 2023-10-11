First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,280,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAH opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.05. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

