First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 899 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $524.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

