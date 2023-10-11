First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $414.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

