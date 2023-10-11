First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $289,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

SHW opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

