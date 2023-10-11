First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

