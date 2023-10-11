First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.12% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,897,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 203.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $863,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.