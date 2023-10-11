First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.12% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,897,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 203.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $863,000.
Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $37.23.
About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
