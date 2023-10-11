First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 162,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.