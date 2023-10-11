First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Display by 115.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 164.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $166.57.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Bank of America lifted their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

