iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.