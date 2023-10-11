First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

