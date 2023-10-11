Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 681.60 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 729.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 696.21. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 472.60 ($5.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.02), for a total transaction of £373,762.18 ($457,481.25). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Peter Ventress purchased 20,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148,306.80 ($181,526.07). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 50,714 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.02), for a total value of £373,762.18 ($457,481.25). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $14,890,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 755 ($9.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.20).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

