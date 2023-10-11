ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.05

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 9552961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,487,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,162,333 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 55.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 17.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

