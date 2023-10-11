WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 330,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 616% from the previous session’s volume of 46,186 shares.The stock last traded at $42.63 and had previously closed at $42.19.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $554.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 43.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,494,000 after acquiring an additional 333,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 169,510 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,421,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

