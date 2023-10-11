Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Plans GBX 1.80 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSEC opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.28. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.73).

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

