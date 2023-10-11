Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Plans GBX 1.80 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance
OSEC opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.28. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.73).
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
