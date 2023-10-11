Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 760,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 234,265 shares.The stock last traded at $22.14 and had previously closed at $21.80.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,374,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,976,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,186,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,321,000.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

