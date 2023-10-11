Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 143,349 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $4,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

