Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.61

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.61 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 84699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 233.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

