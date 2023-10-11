Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 695,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,010,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,403,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

