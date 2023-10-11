Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 42,727 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $31.27.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.45 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

