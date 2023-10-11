AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

