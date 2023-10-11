Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 897,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 343,494 shares.The stock last traded at $57.86 and had previously closed at $55.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

