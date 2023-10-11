FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $302.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $275.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

FLT opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.97 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

