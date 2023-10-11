Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.01. 265,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 486,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

