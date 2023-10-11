Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) to Issue €0.35 Dividend

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of €0.35 ($0.36) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kerry Group Price Performance

LON:KYGA opened at GBX 76.92 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £136.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.02. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74.45 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.22).

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.