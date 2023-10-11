KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KIO opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 267,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 78,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

