KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KIO opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
