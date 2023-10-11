Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $88.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

