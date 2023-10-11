Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.99

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 882357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 452,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 852.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,720 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $4,680,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

