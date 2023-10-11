B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYK opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

