B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYK opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Modelo Sale Success Propels Constellation Brands In The Market
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Apple Priced to Perfection, Based on Its Current P/E?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.