Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.22. 497,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,695,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after buying an additional 4,198,496 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after acquiring an additional 314,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Dada Nexus by 95.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

